Anyone who opts to hand over an unwanted or illegal firearm can do so without giving their name at Motherwell Police Station.

The campaign which is being run by Police Scotland’s Firearms Licensing Unit wil run until Sunday May 29.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said: “The purpose of the firearms surrender campaign is to remove firearms from criminal availability and therefore reduce the risk of harm to the public and our communities.”