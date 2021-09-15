Antonia Gilliespie (21) has bravely waived her anonymity in a case which saw Uddingston man Euan Walker sent to prison for four years after graphic details of his conduct towards her and his ex-girlfriend were spelled out at Hamilton Sheriff Court

Whilst too upset to speak at court, she later stated on Facebook: “ He did not win - I'm a survivor, not a victim, and hopefully no woman will go through what I went through with him.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please remember, if you are going through something similar you are not alone.

"Report it, as it gets better. I'm here and living to tell the story that it does."

Walker had bitten Antonia, ripped out her nose ring, slashed her with a piece of glass and ripped out her stitches with his teeth,

He held her at knifepoint and subjected her to other humiliating acts of violence.

He had also distributed intimate video footage of her.

Walker also failed to heed a stay-away warning when they split and spray- painted derogatory comments about her at Strathclyde Park and at other locations.