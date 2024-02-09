Gary Gallagher appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court after threatening and abusing Larissa Milligan

Grinning Gary Gallagher threatened and abused Larissa Milligan while he was serving sentences at a series of Scottish jails.

Following his release the possessive domestic abuser continued to pester and harass her, a court was told.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallagher, 34, pleaded guilty at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to his only outstanding case – engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his former partner.

He admitted committing the domestically aggravated offence at HMP Castle Huntley, Dundee; HMP Shotts; HMP Perth; at addresses in Cowdenbeath and Dunfermline in Fife; on the M8 Motorway; at Livingston Shopping Centre, West Lothian, and elsewhere between 1st June 2020 and 8th February 2022.

The charge states that he repeatedly telephoned Miss Milligan and caused others to contact her on his behalf when she did not answer his calls.

He repeatedly demanded that she inform him who she was with and accused her of being unfaithful in a series of derogatory and threatening messages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After being released from prison he demanded the PIN number for her mobile phone and repeatedly took her mobile off her to examine its contents and check her messages.

He threatened violence towards

TURN TO PAGE 6

her friends and family and stood in front of a door preventing her from leaving her home, the court was told.

He stole handbags and shoes from her home and took her car and used it without her permission.

And, while acting with another person whose identity is unknown to the prosecution, he trashed her ex-partner’s vehicle with a hammer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also refused to stop a vehicle in which they were both travelling to allow her to exit when she asked him to let her out.

On a separate occasion he followed her in a vehicle and, when she stopped, approached her car, forced her to open her window and threatened her and others with violence.

The charge he admitted further states that he locked her in a moving motor vehicle and continued to drive while refusing to allow her to exit.

More serious allegations were deleted from his guilty plea, including threats to stab her, throw acid at her face and falsely allege that she brought controlled drugs into a prison.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His denials that he instructed her to place a camera in her bedroom to allow him to remotely monitor her movements and that he threatened to share intimate images of her with others were also accepted, as was a threat to shoot her ex-partner.

Allegations that he threw her across a room, repeatedly punched her on the body, and placed his hand over her mouth and nose to restrict her breathing were also deleted by the prosecution.

David Taylor KC, defending, claimed Gallagher had reached “a reflection point” in his life where there was a possibility he might genuinely put some distance between himself and his criminal past.

The repeat offender has spent much of his life behind bars – including serving a prison sentence imposed by the High Court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Gallagher claimed through his legal counsel that he had simply been loyal to the wrong kind of people in the past.

He promised in a letter to a sheriff that if he was given a community sentence instead of being sent back to jail he would leave his life of crime behind in order to become a better role model for his teenage son.

He said the accused’s letter to the court expressed “appropriate remorse” and contained an apology for his offending.

He added: “He is concerned that his son would follow in the same footsteps as him and he’s anxious to avoid that. He’s clearly not shown the best of examples so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s very keen to take the off-ramp from the road he’s been on to a different type of pathway.”

He said that although Gallagher had pleaded guilty to a serious offence, it was significantly less serious the charge he originally faced.

He went on: “What’s left might be comfortably dealt with on summary complaint rather than indictment. There’s no actual violence.

“The prospect of imprisonment is a very real threat that continues to hang over his head as long as the supervised release order is extant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sheriff Valerie Mays called for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment and deferred sentence until 7 March.

She warned Gallagher to be honest in his dealings with social workers and told him: “I will continue your bail under which you’re still subject to special conditions.