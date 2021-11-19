Kilsyth woman seriously injured in road crash on busy route

A road crash in Kilsyth has left a 57-year-old woman in hospital with serious injuries.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:15 pm

The incident happened around 6.20pm on Wednesday November 17 on Airdrie Road near to its junction with Park Lane – when a red Ford Fiesta car collided with the victim. She was then rushed to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.The road was closed for around three and a half hours.Constable Andrew Alexander, of Lanarkshire Road Policing, said: “ We are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. The area would have been busy at the time with other road users and pedestrians and I would ask if you have any information that could assist with our enquiries that you get In contact with police.”Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 2801.

