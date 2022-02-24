Kings Park: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Glasgow park

Police Scotland is appealing for information.
The attempted murder of the 23-year-old happened on Wednesday.
Around 8.30pm, officers were called to a report of a man seriously injured after being assaulted on Kingsacre Road.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.
Detective Inspector Iain Sneddon said: “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries into this attempted murder to establish the exact circumstances and trace whoever is responsible for this attack. We are following a number of lines of enquiry at this time.
“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Kingsacre Road last night who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist police enquiries to contact us through 101 with reference number 3155. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”