Kings Park: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Glasgow park

Police are appealing for information after the attempted murder of a man in King’s Park.

The attempted murder of the 23-year-old happened on Wednesday.

Around 8.30pm, officers were called to a report of a man seriously injured after being assaulted on Kingsacre Road.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds. Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

Detective Inspector Iain Sneddon said: “Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries into this attempted murder to establish the exact circumstances and trace whoever is responsible for this attack. We are following a number of lines of enquiry at this time.