Kirkintilloch driver banned for 18 months after road crash
An offender's motoring madness caused his car to flip over in Larbert.
John Aitken (51) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the B905, Old Denny Road, Larbert on June 9 last year.
The charge stated Aitken drove at excessive speed, crossed over into the opposing carriageway while negotiating a bend and came into the path of an oncoming car so that a collision occurred and the car overturned, coming to rest on its roof. Aitken then drove away without stopping.
Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said Aitken did eventually stop his vehicle and then “made off” into a field.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Aitken, 39 Cairnview, Kirkintilloch, on a supervised community payback order and he was also banned from driving for 18 months.