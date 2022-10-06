Kirkintilloch driver banned for 18 months after road crash

Offender received 180 hours Community Payback Order and a driving ban.

John Aitken (51) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the B905, Old Denny Road, Larbert on June 9 last year.

The charge stated Aitken drove at excessive speed, crossed over into the opposing carriageway while negotiating a bend and came into the path of an oncoming car so that a collision occurred and the car overturned, coming to rest on its roof. Aitken then drove away without stopping.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said Aitken did eventually stop his vehicle and then “made off” into a field.