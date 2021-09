She spotted the robber, dressed in black with a black hat on or hood up, in Friars Court around 5am on Sunday.

The woman told a community Facebook page she screamed at him and he fled in a silver car parked further up the street.

She wants to warn other people in the area to be on their guard and posted: “Make sure your cars are locked, people.”

Others on the Facebook page said their vehicles had been targeted nearby, in the vicinity of Hillhead Community Centre.