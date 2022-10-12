Kirky woman who pled guilty must now await sentence

Glasgow Sheriff Court

Anne Lindsay, 58, made the remarks towards Michaela Hay at their block of flats in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, on May 18, 2021.

Lindsay, now of Kirkintilloch, shouted: "You are a cow and I'm going to get away with this.

"Cheerio your 10-in-a-row, you fenian b******."

The lout was later picked up by a police officer who was spat on by Lindsay during a tirade.

Lindsay pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to breaching a bail condition by contacting Miss Hay.

She also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner as well as culpable and reckless conduct.

The court heard that Lindsay was granted bail for a separate matter in February 2021 with instructions not to contact Miss Hay.

The victim was in her flat when she heard shouting and swearing coming from Lindsay's property.

Miss Hay recorded Lindsay making the sectarian comments on her mobile phone.

A 999 call was made and officers later found Miss Hay visibly upset.

Lindsay was arrested by police officers who attended the call as she continued to shout and swear.

She stated: "Aye it's because of that wee grass up there" in direct reference to Miss Hay.

Lindsay then shouted to the flat above that she was going to "murder" Miss Hay.

She then turned her attention to PC Linda McCafferty and told her: "I'm going to do you in."

Lindsay was taken into custody where she continued to shout and swear close to PC McCafferty.

Prosecutor, depute fiscal Sarah Latta added: "As she did so, spittle from within her mouth left her mouth and landed on PC McCafferty's shoulder."

Lindsay was held in custody at the time she was arrested originally.

Sentence was deferred pending background reports until next month by Sheriff Stuart Reid.

