Officers are still investigating the incident which began with a gathering in a home in the town’s Maryknowe Road at 4am on Friday, February 4.

It is understood a dispute took place there and spilled into the street where one female was reported to be in the possession of a knife. Officers said a 23-year-old female and a 17-year-old male sustained superficial injuries which did not require medical treatment after the alleged attack. However police are still looking for eyewitnesses and want anyone who could assist the enquiry or identify the suspect to call them on 101 quoting incident number 3035.

It ha s also emerged that another female, allegedly armed with a knife, was the focus of another callout later that day

Police were called to an address at Omoa Road in Cleland after the woman was seen in the street around 10.40pm. As a consequence, the woman who is 49-years-old was arrested and charged.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old male was found by police with a four- inch blade in his pocket. This was after a group of youths were traced via CCTV causing damage on Fern Street Motherwell at 1.20am on Monday (February 7). .