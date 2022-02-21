Lamborghini driver fails drugs wipe after car runs out of fuel on M8

A Lamborghini driver’s night went from bad to worse, when he failed a drugs wipe after his car ran out of fuel on the M8.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:54 am

The Lamborghini driver failed a drugs wipe.

Police Scotland said the motorist decided to ignore his low fuel warnings and ran out of fuel resulting in him being stranded on a live lane of the M8 near to Glasgow Airport.

Road Policing Officers covering K division attended.

The driver's night went from bad to worse when he failed the roadside drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

The driver was taken into police custody and found to be in possession of a Class A drug.

He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will have to explain his actions to the court.

