Police say they are quick to claim payment but are not thought to have carried out any work.
It has also been reported that some of the con-artists have become aggressive when questioned and have even threatened the householder by claiming that they will come back and cause damage to the property in question.
And it has also been reported that tools and other belongings kept in the garden or unlocked sheds have mysteriously gone missing after their visits.
PC Michael Steenson said: “Do not open the door to anyone who attends your home unexpectedly and always check for identif ication.”