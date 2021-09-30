Lenzie Boys' Brigade in plea for funds after vandals destroy marquee

Vandals completely destroyed the marquee, slashing it with knives

The vandals struck over the September weekend, slashing the marquee with knives. Solar powered lights were also smashed and empty bottles of alcohol were strewn over the area.

The popular youth group do not have the funds to replace the marquee and are now appealing to local people to help through a justgiving page.

Within a day of launching the appeal, almost £2,000 of their £3,000 target had been raised.

Devastated Company Captain Callum Dewar said: “Our youth work involves over 60 families in the Lenzie area and the marquee was such an asset in giving us a safe space to use outdoors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The marquee has also been valued and used by Messy Church, Lighthouse and the Bible Class at Lenzie Union Parish Church.”

He added: Although we are disappointed that this has happened within our community, we are also asking the question: ‘Why?’

"Why did this happen in our local community which has supported the Boys’ Brigade so much recently?

“To those people who felt the need to ruin our valuable asset, I would extend this invitation – the Boys Brigade and our church community are here to support you, and everyone in the local community.

“The BB in Lenzie can’t afford to replace the marquee. It has been suggested by many in our local community that we set up a JustGiving Page to help the BB buy a new marquee for weekend camps, fundraisers, and activities for our young people and community.

"If you would like to help contribute to this, then please visit

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/replaceBBmarquee

“Thank you to our local community, Church members, Lenzie Community Council, and our elected representatives, for your support at this time.2