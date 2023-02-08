A warning has been issued by the Scottish Government to those who have provided homes for Ukrainians who have fled the conflict after it emerged that a fake piece of correspondence was doing the rounds.

The plausible-seeming letter which is penned on stationery claiming to be from the Scottish Government or the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities should be ignored.

The Milngavie and Bearsden Herald has seen one such example of a letter claiming to be from Westminster and signed by Michael Gove which asks for particulars of any males over 18 being hosted in the UK. It is stressed that the males in question should make contact with the Ukrainian embassy.

