By Clare Grant

Traffic Scotland has told the Cumbernauld News that carriageway closures are required to ensure roadworkers as well as motorists are kept safe during the essential maintenance works, which may also require drivers to use some forward planning.

This will also allow a number of different activities to be carried out at the same time on one of Scotland’s busiest roads.

The works will involve inspections, LED lighting upgrade works, street lighting works and cyclic maintenance duties including carriageway sweeping, litter picking and general inspections to ensure the motorway remains in a safe working condition.

The works, which began at Hornshill at the M80/M73 merge, are set to take place each night from 8pm to 6am.

And they will cease end in the Robroyston area on Friday May 20.

The Low Wood area will also be finally attended to as from today (May 11).

Signed diversions will be in place each night as required.

There will be no restrictions to traffic during the day out with these times.

Commenting on the works, Carnie Morrison, Highway Management (Scotland) Limited General Manager, said: “These essential maintenance works will help ensure the M80 and M73 Motorways will be kept in a safe condition for road users.

"The works are being carried out overnight to minimise delays to motorists as much as possible.

“The planned carriageway closures are required to ensure that both our teams as well as all road users are kept safe during the essential maintenance works. However teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We encourage all motorists to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date journey information.”