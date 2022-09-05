M80 rush hour road accdient
This was the scene in the approach towards Cumbernauld shortly after we went to press last Tuesday when a rush-hour collision sparked an emergency response and put traffic bound north in a go- slow.
The extent of the disruption was captured in a photograph kindly supplied by reader Declan Walker who found himself caught up in the tailbacks following the tea-time crash on this extremely busy route.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the M80 northbound near junction 5 around 5.10pm on Tuesday, August 30.
“Two people were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.”