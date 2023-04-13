Police are searching for a group of teenagers, both male and female who turned to violence in Strathclyde Park when an adult cyclist hoved into view as they gathered in the green space after dark.

The jeering youths did not merely steal his bicycle but mounted an “abhorrent” unprovoked attack on the 45-year old male who required hospital treatment after their onslaught. This took place around 9pm on Saturday, April 1

A police spokesman confirmed that a bike had been stolen when the man was set upon adding: "The man was cycling in the park near to the rocky boulders/footpath leading to Watling Street, Motherwell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who has any information to contact 101, quoting incident number 3918 of April 1.”

The park falls under the jurisdiction of North Lanarkshire Council and bosses have condemned the incident.