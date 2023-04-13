Register
Male cyclist (45) was attacked by male and female youths who had gathered in Strathclyde Park

Police are searching for a group of teenagers, both male and female who turned to violence in Strathclyde Park when an adult cyclist hoved into view as they gathered in the green space after dark.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

The jeering youths did not merely steal his bicycle but mounted an “abhorrent” unprovoked attack on the 45-year old male who required hospital treatment after their onslaught. This took place around 9pm on Saturday, April 1

A police spokesman confirmed that a bike had been stolen when the man was set upon adding: "The man was cycling in the park near to the rocky boulders/footpath leading to Watling Street, Motherwell.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything or who has any information to contact 101, quoting incident number 3918 of April 1.”

The park falls under the jurisdiction of North Lanarkshire Council and bosses have condemned the incident.

A spokesperson said: “It is abhorrent that a park user has been attached and it’s vital that anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information that could help the police investigation comes forward. It’s important that Strathclyde Country Park, along with other country and urban parks and greenspaces are free of disorder and anti-social behaviour so that people can enjoy nature, the outdoor environment and use the available facilities.”