Man (38) is arrested after alleged crime spree in two streets in Bellshill which saw car stolen
Police have announce that an arrest has been made in regard to an alleged crime spree in two streets in Bellshill in the early hours of Wednesday, August 17.
Residents in Leander Crescent and Apollo Crescent of the town were targeted with the theft of a motor vehicle and spate of attempted break-ins.
Officers confirmed on Friday that a 38-year-old male had been arrested and stated that this was directly linked to the quick provision of CCTV footage by neighbours.
However a police spokesperson stressed that the investigation itself was ongoing.
He added: “I would encourage anyone who stays in the area who hasn’t already to review CCTV/ Ring door bells on the date concerned, contacts Police on 101 or email [email protected] if any suspicious activity is captured.”