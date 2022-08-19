Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents in Leander Crescent and Apollo Crescent of the town were targeted with the theft of a motor vehicle and spate of attempted break-ins.

Officers confirmed on Friday that a 38-year-old male had been arrested and stated that this was directly linked to the quick provision of CCTV footage by neighbours.

However a police spokesperson stressed that the investigation itself was ongoing.