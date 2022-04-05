Since the turn of the year, a number of banking scams have been reported to police across the country, but primarily within the Central Belt.

It’s been confirmed that a premises in the Cardonald area was searched last Thursday (March 31) resulting in the arrest of a 24-year-old male. He was expected to have appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court by time of going to press.Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Lindsay said: “Our inquiries into these offences are continuing and I would urge all members of the public to remain vigilant of these sort of scams and report any suspicious phone calls or approaches they receive from anyone claiming to be from Police Scotland.”