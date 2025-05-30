25-year-old man arrested and charged after recovery of drugs worth £68,250 in Glasgow

Police Scotland said a man has been arrested after recovering drugs worth an estimated five-figures in Glasgow

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged following the recovery of almost £70,000 worth of drugs in Glasgow.

Around 5.15pm on Thursday, 29 May, 2025, officers attended at a property on Norfolk Street in the Gorbals area of the city.

A quantity of cannabis worth approximately £68,250 was seized with enquiries ongoing. The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Superintendent Steven Elliott said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling violence and drug dealing in our communities. With the help and support of the public we will continue to target anyone involved in organised criminal activity.

“Anyone with concerns about this kind of crime or has information about those involved should contact us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”