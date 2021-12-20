Man arrested and charged after woman assaulted on Kelvin Way

A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of a woman on Kelvin Way.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:30 am

The incident happened on Saturday.

The man is now expected to appear in court today (Monday).

Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said: "I'd like to thank the public for their response to our appeal regarding this incident.”

