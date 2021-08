A man has been arrested and charged in connection with wilful fire-raising at St Simon’s Catholic Church in Partick.

St Simon’s Church was devastated by a fire in July.

The building was extensively damaged during the fire in July.

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald, Drumchapel CID, said: “We know this fire has been devastating and has caused much distress to the local and wider community. Along with our partners we will continue to support our communities.