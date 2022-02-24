Police have arrested and charged a man.
The 36-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident, which happened at around 3.45am on Friday, February 18.
The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Thursday).
Police Scotland has arrested and charged a man, after a 29-year-old woman was assaulted on Woodlands Road.
