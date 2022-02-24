Man charged after 29-year-old woman assaulted on Woodlands Road in Glasgow

Police Scotland has arrested and charged a man, after a 29-year-old woman was assaulted on Woodlands Road.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 10:59 am

The 36-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident, which happened at around 3.45am on Friday, February 18.

The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

