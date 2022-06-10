Man charged following serious assault near River Kelvin

The man will appear in court at a later date.
A man has been in connection with a serious assault near the River Kelvin.
The incident took place behind Garscube Sports Complex, around 3pm on Thursday, April 28.
The 57-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.