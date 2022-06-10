Man charged following serious assault near River Kelvin

A man has been in connection with a serious assault near the River Kelvin.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 10th June 2022, 8:06 am

<p>The man will appear in court at a later date. </p>

The incident took place behind Garscube Sports Complex, around 3pm on Thursday, April 28.

The 57-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

