Police are hunting a motorist who hit a man on Glasgow’s Clydeside Expressway and drove off.

Police Scotland is now searching for the driver.

Police were called at around 10.40pm on Saturday evening after reports of a man on the eastbound carriageway.

When officers arrived a few minutes later they found he had been hit by a vehicle that had not stopped.

The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later. His next of kin are aware.

The road was closed while collision investigation work was carried out and reopened around 4.50am on Sunday.

What are police saying?

Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life and those directly affected by this incident.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and although we have spoken to a number of motorists, we are appealing to anyone else who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“In particular we are asking the drivers of a black and grey SUV-style vehicles to get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone that has dash-cam footage which might assist with our investigation.”