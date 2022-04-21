Man required hospital treatment after being assaulted by four men in Glasgow

Police Scotland is appealing for information, after a man was left needing hospital treatment following an assault by four men in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said a 35-year-old man was seriously assaulted on Garscube Road on Sunday.

Around 8.25pm, he was standing at a bus stop near to the subway station when he was assaulted by four men.

Police and Ambulance attended and he was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for his injuries. He has since been discharged.

The first suspect was wearing a light-coloured hooded with dark-coloured trousers. The second suspect was wearing dark-coloured clothing. The third man was wearing light-coloured trousers, a jumper that was dark-coloured on the body with a light-coloured stripe across the shoulders. The fourth man was wearing dark-coloured trousers with a light-coloured jumper that had dark-coloured sleeves.

Detective Constable Jenna Baillie said: “This is a busy area and we know that there were people who witnessed this attack who have not yet come forward to police. I would urge then to contact officers as they may hold information that is vital to our investigation.