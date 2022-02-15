Officers were sent round to Grange Tower at 9pm after it emerged that the 52-year-old victim was approached by two males.

It is alleged they rained punches and kicks on him repeatedly before making off with two bottles of vodka and a packet of cigarettes.

The man sustained a three centimetre cut to his ear and second three centimetre cut to his face in the vicious attack. He required treatment at Wishaw University Hospital

It has now been confirmed that two males, aged 34 and 54. have been arrested and charged in connection with this alleged incident.