The incident occurred at approximately 6.00pm on Friday, October 22 2021 where a 35-year-old male was assaulted with a weapon.
The suspect is described as a man of stocky build, around six foot tall, who was wearing a green hi – vis jacket.
Detective Constable Christine McLanachan from Cambuslang CID said: “This incident resulted in the victim requiring treatment at hospital for a head wound and left him badly shaken.
“I am appealing for anyone with information about this crime, or the man involved to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident number 2925.