The incident occurred at approximately 6.00pm on Friday, October 22 2021 where a 35-year-old male was assaulted with a weapon.

The suspect is described as a man of stocky build, around six foot tall, who was wearing a green hi – vis jacket.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Christine McLanachan from Cambuslang CID said: “This incident resulted in the victim requiring treatment at hospital for a head wound and left him badly shaken.

“I am appealing for anyone with information about this crime, or the man involved to please come forward.”