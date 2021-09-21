Man sufferers facial injuries after Motherwell attack -and Viewpark home broken into

Police have launched an enquiry after a man was found with facial injuries in Motherwell on Saturday (September 18).

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 11:18 am
Updated Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 4:10 pm

The alleged assault took place between 2.30am and 2.50am in the town's Muir Street and officers have identified a man they want to speak to who was seen leaving the area via Bellshill Road.

He is described as having short hair, wearing a light blue top and grey jogging trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 0580.

Police are also looking for information on a break-in when two young black-clad males were seen entering a home in Myrtle Road, Viewpark, around 6am on Monday (September 20)

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 0462.