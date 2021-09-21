The alleged assault took place between 2.30am and 2.50am in the town's Muir Street and officers have identified a man they want to speak to who was seen leaving the area via Bellshill Road.

He is described as having short hair, wearing a light blue top and grey jogging trousers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 0580.

Police are also looking for information on a break-in when two young black-clad males were seen entering a home in Myrtle Road, Viewpark, around 6am on Monday (September 20)