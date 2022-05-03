Man to appear at Glasgow court after death of man found injured at Glenalmond Street property

A man is due to appear in court today (Tuesday) after a 47-year-old man, who was found injured at a Glenalmond Street property, died.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 1:15 pm

A man has been charged in connection with the death.

The man was found injured on Sunday and taken to hospital, but later died.

Police have now arrested and charged a man in connection with his death.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Sunday, 1 May 2022, police received a report of a 47-year-old man injured within a property in Glenalmond Street, Glasgow.

“The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later. A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 May, 2022. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

