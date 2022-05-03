A man has been charged in connection with the death.
The man was found injured on Sunday and taken to hospital, but later died.
Police have now arrested and charged a man in connection with his death.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.50pm on Sunday, 1 May 2022, police received a report of a 47-year-old man injured within a property in Glenalmond Street, Glasgow.
“The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later. A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 May, 2022. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”