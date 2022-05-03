Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The man was found injured on Sunday and taken to hospital, but later died.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later. A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 3 May, 2022. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”