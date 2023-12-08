Officers have arrested and charged a 44-year-old man in connection with the death of Robert Yuill in Lanark.

A murder inquiry was launched after Robert was found around 9.45am last Saturday on Smyllum Road.

Emergency services attended but the 33-year-old, named by the police as local man Robert Yuill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today (Friday), the police announced that a 44-year-old man is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police were called to Smyllum Road on Saturday; sadly, Robert Yuill (33) was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Laura Sands said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance and co-operation throughout this investigation.”

Earlier this week, Detective Inspector Vicki Douglas appealed for the public to come forward with any information.

She said: “Our thoughts remain with Robert Yuill’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are providing his family with support as our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Smyllum Road area on Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in establishing what happened to Robert. If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please check your footage.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area as our enquiries continue.”