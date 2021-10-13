z

During a highly charged four-hour stand-off Josh Henderson warned: "This is now a f...... situation.

"I have hostages in here and you better not f...... come near me.

"Try getting in here and yous are all getting ripped with this knife I've got.

"Every time you try to get in I'm gonna stab everybody that's in my house."

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard on Friday that Henderson also warned he would jump from the balcony of his 13th floor flat.

Henderson, 26, admitted abducting girlfriend Erin Sanders, Callum Main and Rhiannon Craig, making threats and detaining them against their will.

The incident happened at his home in Netherwood Tower during the early hours of January 2.

The court was told that a neighbour reported a disturbance around 12.45am.

Police went to the scene.

However, they were refused entry to Henderson's flat and the situation escalated, as did the level of back-up from the force.

More than 20 police officers, including trained negotiators, were deployed to the scene amidst mounting concern for those trapped inside.

A tense stand-off followed, but officers eventually gained entry at 4.45am and Henderson was arrested.

His girlfriend and the others were found unhurt in the living room.

Ms Sanders was "extremely shaken and visibly upset".

Defence agent Diarmid Bruce accepted Henderson's behaviour had caused alarm.

The lawyer added: "He has a tendency to act erratically, but he can't behave in this way."

Sheriff Andrew McIntyre told Henderson: "These people underwent a terrifying ordeal.

"Apart from the fear and alarm caused, you detained police for a considerable time in their efforts to resolve the situation."

Henderson, who had been held in custody since his arrest, was given a two-year supervision order as an alternative to further prison time.