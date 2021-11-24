Marc McDermott was shot in the back and backside in a widely-publicised incident in which a dog died and its owner was injured. He was confronted by three masked men after parking a Nissan Navara 4x4 near a relative's home in Brunswick Gardens, Cumbernauld, in January last year.

An innocent 52-year-old dog walker suffered a hand injury and her pet Maltichon dog, Henry, was killed. McDermott who has a previous conviction for attempted murder, was taken to hospital.

McDermott, 29, formerly of Maple Court has now admitted carrying an axe - without reasonable excuse in Hamill Drive, Kilsyth, on August 20 last year. He also admitted breaching a bail curfew on various occasions, but other charges were dropped. McDermott said he breached the curfew because he believed his home was being "targeted".

HIs lawyer, Ian Brechany said: "He has a chequered past and it might be said he is the author of his own misfortune – but he has made a significant effort to turn matters around and has found employment in his family's industrial cleaning company."