Shortly before going to press, police provided confirmation of a violent incident in Cumbernauld’s Antonine Centre involving youngsters which some filmed images of on mobile phones.

The Cumbernauld News understands that the alleged incident took place outside the Sports Direct premises. There have been reports that one child in particular was targeted by another and had been punched and that a caring female eyewitness tackled those responsible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a group of youths who had caused a disturbance at the Antonine Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld around 1pm on Friday, 3 February.

“The group had dispersed before the incident was reported to police and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.