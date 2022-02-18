Matthew Birch sentenced to 11 years in prison

Matthew Birch

Between 2005 and 2018, Birch sexually abused female pupils at a high school in North Lanarkshire and in Fife where he was a music teacher.

Following an investigation Birch was arrested and charged and subsequently found guilty of nine sexual offences at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday, December 3, 2021. He has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Detective Constable Russell McDonald said: “Birch used his position as a music teacher to gain the trust of his victims before sexually assaulting them.

“The young women who agreed to testify against him have been incredibly brave from the time of being approached by the police, to having to give evidence in court. Without their support Birch would have not been found guilty. I hope his sentencing will help the victims and their families move forward.”

“We treat all reports of sexual crime – no matter when the offence happened – with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity with the aim of bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice. Anyone who has been subjected to abuse should feel confident in coming forward to police and that the matter will be thoroughly investigated