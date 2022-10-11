A Glasgow McDonald’s restaurant has reportedly been plagued with anti-social behaviour from a group of teenagers.

It is understood the youths are not only causing problems in the McDonald’s in Maryhill – with other parts of the community also impacted.

McDonald’s has been working with other businesses, the police and youth organisation G20 to find a solution.

And the Maryhill fast food outlet has hired a private security guard on certain days to deter the behaviour as a temporary measure.

A Glasgow council meeting heard police have been working to tackle the issue.

Councillor Abdul Bostani, SNP, said teenagers have been “causing trouble” in McDonald’s and asked what the police were doing about it at the Maryhill Area Partnership meeting on Friday.

Police Inspector John McCartin said officers are “heavily involved” in dealing with the issues.

The Area Partnership agreed to award £3,202 to a project working with young people to tackle antisocial behaviour in Maryhill.

The Children’s Wood Project – G20 Diversionary Programme gained the funding, which will see activities provided to teenagers.