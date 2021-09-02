Milngavie builder sentenced for dumping waste on Stockiemuir Road

David McCourt, a builder from Milngavie, was given a Community Payback Order with 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered to pay £300 compensation after he pled guilty at Dumbarton Sheriff Court yesterday to an environmental breach in May 2020.

The court heard that on May 5, McCourt deposited a large amount of building waste at the roadside near Balvie Cottage on Stockiemuir Road, Milngavie.

The owner of the cottage had experienced issues with fly-tipping for the past five years, had contacted East Dunbartonshire Council, according to Scottish Construction Now website.

CCTV showed McCourt pulling up in a white hire van and putting tape over the rear registration plate before dumping building waste including wood and plasterboard onto the grass verge.

The community safety officer tracked down McCourt’s details before reporting the matter to police

Fiona Caldwell, procurator fiscal, wildlife and environment, said: “Flytipping causes the public real and legitimate concern. It is criminal behaviour which creates an eyesore on the landscape and is costly to clear up.

“David McCourt showed a lack of consideration for the environment by his deliberate and criminal action.

“There is no excuse for illegal dumping of waste and those who choose to engage in it will be brought to account for their actions.”