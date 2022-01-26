More light shed on break-in at Airbles Centre

More light has been shed into a break-in at a NHS Lanarkshire premises in Motherwell on Saturday, January 15 which we highlighted in last week’s paper.

Wednesday, 26th January 2022
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:00 am

We told how an intruder had been detected in the Airbles Centre at 2.20am when he was spied rifling through drawers. However the exact location of the break-in at the complex was not stated – until now.

Service manager Michelle McKillop said: “We can confirm there was an attempted break-in at Strathclyde Ward on Airbles Road at the weekend.

"There weren’t any data breaches and the police were contacted.

"We aren’t in a position to provide any further information at this time,” she added.

The Strathclyde Ward was opened in 2017 for patients previously accommodated within the Strathclyde suite in Parksprings Care Home.