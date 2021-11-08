She was told by a man pretending to be a fraud investigator that her account had been compromised and she had to transfer funds. He claimed a bank employee was under suspicion. The money was siphoned off by crooks after she switched sums to various so-called 'mule' accounts.

Hamilton Sheriff Court heard this week that more than £5,000 was then transferred to Jordan Hall's bank account.

Hall, 24, of Russell Street, Mossend, admitted acquiring criminal property in January 2018. Further charges stating that he converted most of the cash into foreign currency were dropped.

The court was told that £5,100 deposited in Hall's account was traced back to the victim.

Defence agent Jim O'Dowd stated: "He appreciates now that he was a conduit to facilitate this bigger crime. He is fully aware of the serious nature of it and that custody will be considered for this type of offending."When asked to do this for a sum of money, he jumped at the chance as it allowed him to fund his drug habit. He has been off alcohol and drugs for 15 months."

Sheriff Liam Murphy told Hall: "This is serious but, taking account of your age and lack of previous convictions for dishonesty, I can impose an alternative to custody."