A man punched a door supervisor at a Billy Idol concert after being ejected.

Devlin McKechnie, 20, struck Derek McIntyre at Glasgow's Hydro arena on October 21 last year.

McKechnie had been taken from a "mosh pit" by a member of staff and asked to leave due to his level of intoxication.

Having come to assist, Mr McIntyre was struck on the face by McKechnie causing him a bleed and a cut.

First offender McKechnie pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to the assault to Mr McIntyre's injury.

The court heard that McKechnie, of Motherwell, attended the rock gig which was part of Idol's Roadside Tour.

Prosecutor Ramsay Cunningham stated that a member of staff at the door area asked McKechnie to leave.

Mr McIntyre assisted the member of staff to escort McKechnie from the premises.

Mr Cunningham said: "As he was being escorted through the seated area, he turned and punched Mr McIntyre to the face with a single punch."This resulted in minor bleeding and a cut on his upper lip."

Mr McIntyre was given medical attention at the scene.

Police then arrived and arrested plant worker McKechnie.

Gerry Devaney, defending, told the court: "Alcohol was consumed before and during the concert.

"He became separated from his father and he went to where the seats were taken away where standing was permitted - an area known as a mosh pit.

"He was approached by a member of staff and thrown out the venue - he did not know the reason for this."Mr McKechnie behaved in a fashion that was out of character for him."

Sheriff Patrick Hughes ordered McKechnie to pay Mr McIntyre £500 in compensation.