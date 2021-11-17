Glasgow Sheriff Court

The teenager was working with his employer, Dominic Di Pasquale, cutting down trees at a home in Pollokshields West, Glasgow on 19 March 2018.

Di Pasquale, a sole trader from Motherwell, was felling trees with a chainsaw and his young employee was picking up the branches when the split-second accident occured in the garden.

One of the branches he picked up hadn’t been cut yet. – but this was when disaster struck

As Di Pasquale continued to cut it, the chainsaw jammed, pulling the branch and the teenager’s arm towards it.

The chainsaw cut deep into his right hand along his knuckles from his index finger to his pinkie.

The teenager was taken to hospital by Di Pasquale, where he underwent surgery on his hand.

However, this failed to remedy the full extent of the injury he sustained at his work which was described as “life changing.”

The victim has since had three more operations to try and restore the use of his hand and has spent much of the last three years in casts.

The injury has left the teenager struggling even to tie his shoelaces and he cannot use a keyboard.

He has been advised to use an adapted steering wheel for driving.

When the employee started working with Di Pasquale, he wasn’t given any training. There also wasn’t a suitable system of work in place to make sure the employees stayed a safe distance from each other.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Di Pasquale plead guilty to failings under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and fined £10,000.