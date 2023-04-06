Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
31 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
35 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
37 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
56 minutes ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Motorbike was stolen from Motherwell street -have you seen it?

Police are appealing for witnesses after a brazen thief stole a motorbike from Motherwell’s Hamilton Road last month.

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:07 BST

The black Benelli model which has never been recovered has the registration number SD72 YKY.

Police say it was taken from the pavement outside the Best One convenience store at some point between 6am on Tuesday, March 21 and 12.30pm on Friday. March 24.

The motorcycle was covered in police tape after being involved in a traffic incident.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said: “ This is a busy area and we believe there will have been numerous people using the street during the times above.

"If you saw this motorcycle being moved or uplifted, or you have any information regarding the incident, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1683 of April 24. 2023."

“Alternatively the charity Crimestoppers can be called free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.”