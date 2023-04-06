Police are appealing for witnesses after a brazen thief stole a motorbike from Motherwell’s Hamilton Road last month.

The black Benelli model which has never been recovered has the registration number SD72 YKY.

Police say it was taken from the pavement outside the Best One convenience store at some point between 6am on Tuesday, March 21 and 12.30pm on Friday. March 24.

The motorcycle was covered in police tape after being involved in a traffic incident.

A police spokesperson said: “ This is a busy area and we believe there will have been numerous people using the street during the times above.

"If you saw this motorcycle being moved or uplifted, or you have any information regarding the incident, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1683 of April 24. 2023."

