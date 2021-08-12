Police

The crash happened at around 4.10pm on Wednesday, August 11 and involved a black Porsche Cayman which was travelling south, and a white Ford Focus and red Vauxhall Corsa which were both travelling north.

The driver and sole occupant of the Porsche, a 42-year-old man, died at the scene. The 55-year-old driver of the Focus was taken to hospital in Wishaw where she was treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

The 32-year-old passenger of the Corsa was also taken to hospital in Wishaw where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The 34-year-old female driver of the Corsa was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she is being treated for serious injuries. Both remain in stable conditions.

The motorway was closed fully until around 11pm for collision investigation to be conducted -and motorists have been thanked for their patience throughout.

Inspector William Broatch from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit “Tragically one man has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with those of the other injured parties.

"Anyone travelling on the motorway recording with dash cam should check their devices and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”