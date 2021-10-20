Stuart McDonald insisted that a balance must be found so those who require Parliamentary assistance can get it with ease whilst ensuring politicians are free from harm in the process.

The Scottish Nationalist MP explained: “Sir David Amess was a longstanding MP who was known to everyone in the House of Commons as a committee chair, campaigner, and for various cross-party groups he led. It is fair to say he was liked and respected across the House – without exception. I send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. His constituents have lost a dedicated public servant who has helped many of them individually over decades of service. Sir David was also a committed campaigner within the House of Commons, including on issues such as animal rights.

“Clearly, the House of Commons will need to review the security arrangements for members and their staff in light of this horrific attack.

"However, being accessible to every constituent is vital and we must also protect this, whilst ensuring that our job and the crucial job of our staff can be done safely.