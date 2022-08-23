MP urges Lanarkshire residents to report scams

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s ‘Read Between the Li(n)es’ campaign highlights the importance of remaining vigilant – with fraudsters using emails, texts and social media to prey on people of all ages.

Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley said: “Anyone can fall victim to a scam so it is important to remain vigilant, especially now that scammers are targeting people and trying to exploit the cost-of-living crisis.

“There are a few simple steps we can all take to help red uce the likelihood of falling victim to a scam which include never giving out sensitive information such as passwords and PIN codes or downloading attachments from emails you weren’t expecting.

“Visit the ScamWatch or Advice Direct Scotland websites for free and impartial help and advice with avoiding and reporting scams.”

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said: “With scammers using a mixture of methods to target Scots consumers, it has never been more important for us to be aware of how to avoid them.

“We have seen scammers adapt their tactics in line with major world events, including the Covid-19 pandemic and crisis in Ukraine.

“New scams including fake energy rebates are being recorded as scammers try to exploit the challenging circumstances facing many families across Scotland.

“The most effective way to stop scammers in their tracks is to report a scam to scamwatch.scot when you see one.

“It’s important to remember there is no shame in being scammed, and consumers who are concerned or need help should contact one of our specialist consumer advisers for free, impartial and practical advice.”