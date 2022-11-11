MSP hits out following wilful fire raising at kiddies playpark.

The MSP pictured at the seriously damaged playpark in Kirkintilloch

The local SNP MSP hit out after the thugs targeted Eastside play park at Ledgate around 9.30am on Saturday, November 5, setting play equipment ablaze.

Local residents also expressed their disgust. One tweeted: “Why would anyone want to burn down a children’s play area on a Saturday morning, or any time for that matter?”

The fire caused extensive damage to the main climbing frame at the play area which was upgraded just three years ago by East Dunbartonshire Council at a cost of £60,000.

Ms Mackay, who was alerted to the blaze by a constituent, described the attack as a “shocking, despicable act”.

She told the Kirkintilloch Herald: “It is unfathomable that someone would want to burn down a children’s play area. It was a wonderful asset to the local community. The enjoyment of local youngsters has been destroyed by the callous actions of mindless vandals.”

Ms Mackay added: “My office has been in touch with police who are carrying out detailed and extensive investigations into the fire, including making door-to-door inquiries, and I would urge anyone who can help in any way to get in touch with officers.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank the fire service for extinguishing the blaze so quickly and helping to keep people safe.”

Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a fire at Eastside Play Park at Ledgate on the morning of November 5.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The play area at Eastside was upgraded as part of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Open Space Strategy back in 2019.

The Mega Deck Campsie View tower, which was targeted by the vandals, boasted three chutes for children of different ages and abilities, as well as climbing steps and nets.

Anyone with any information on the blaze should contact the police on 101.

Advertisement