The Glencairn Glass already provides the cash for the Bloody Scotland and McIlvanney prizes - and is now looking for up-and-coming scribes to submit stories of no more than 2000 words on the theme of 'A Crystal Clear Crime.'

Organised in conjunction with Scottish Field and The Culture and Business Fund ~Scotland , the competition is already open for entries and the closing date for submissions is midnight on Friday, December 31.

All short story entries must be uploaded at www.whiskyglass.com/crime-short-story-competition.

More details can also be found at www.scottishfield.co.uk.