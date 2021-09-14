The first saw a car being set on fire last Thursday (September 9)

A male has been arrested on suspicion in relation to the incident and enquiries are still ongoing.

The second arrest was made in relation to an incident last Sunday (September 12) following a reports male behaving in a threatening manner.

A 28 year old male has been arrested and charged in relation to the alleged incident.