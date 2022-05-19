No ‘serious public disorder’ in Glasgow after Rangers’ Europa League final defeat

There was no ‘serious public disorder’ in Glasgow during or after Rangers’ Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were five arrests during the evening.

The German side lifted the Europa League cup after beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties, after loanee Aaron Ramsey’s shot was saved.

Police Scotland had organised a policing plan ahead of the game in a bid to reduce disruption.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite five arrests being made, it said there was no major disorder and thanked the ‘vast majority’ of fans who behaved responsibly.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: “A proportionate policing plan was in place in Glasgow during the Europa League final held in Seville and we worked with a range of partners, including Rangers Football Club and Glasgow City Council, to ensure public safety and reduce disruption to the wider community.

“The evening passed without any serious public disorder and I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters who gathered across Glasgow to support their team in this match and behaved responsibly throughout.

“Five people were arrested during the evening in connection with minor acts of disorder and reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. We are aware of further localised outbreaks of minor disorder in the city following the match.