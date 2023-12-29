North Lanarkshire cannabis supplier narrowly avoids prison sentence after being found with £10k worth of the drug

Police also seized cash and equipment associated with drug dealing from Joseph McMillan's home.

McMillan, 54, of McCulloch Avenue, Viewpark, was placed under social work supervision for two years at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

He admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply others on August 4 last year.

The court heard that police officers armed with a search warrant went to the property about 8.30am.

McMillan was standing outside and let them in.

Herbal material weighing a total of 1.3kg was found in bags and tubs in a bedroom.

Lewis Devoy, prosecuting, said: "The accused mentioned a woman's name and told the officers, 'this is my room. It's nothing to do with her. She doesn't know what's in here'.

"He was interviewed later but made no comment to all questions put to him."

McMillan refused to name an individual he said was involved in the cannabis enterprise.

Defence solicitor Matthew McGovern said his client "hasn't for the most part come to the attention of the courts".

He added: "Given the relative lack of a record and the contents of the criminal justice social work report, I suggest the court can impose an alternative to custody."

Sheriff Michael Higgins told McMillan: "The custody threshold has been passed, but I've concluded that I can take a step back from imposing a prison sentence."

