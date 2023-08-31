A dad of two has been jailed for sexual offences against young boys committed 20 years ago.

Paul Nicoll's sordid past caught up with him when a jury returned guilty verdicts on two charges.

A plea for the "responsible adult" to be spared prison was rejected by Sheriff Linda Nicolson who said he had caused "profound harm" to at least one of the victims.

Nicoll, 35, of Jacobite Place, Mossend, was jailed for two years at Hamilton Sheriff Court this week.

At an earlier hearing he was found guilty of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards youngsters in Devondale Avenue, Blantyre, between 2002 and 2004.

One of the boys was aged between six and nine years old at the time while the other was aged 13.

Defence agent Bobby Reid said Nicoll, an engineer, maintained he is innocent but accepted the jury's verdict and realised the serious nature of the charges.

Mr Reid told the court: "He appears as a first offender and has no cases outstanding.

"This happened a long time ago when he was very young. He has matured into a responsible adult.

"He has not come to the attention of the police or courts again and has had no difficulties during his adult life.

"He has worked since leaving school and has progressed well. He is the father of two young children and plans to marry his partner."

Mr Reid said a criminal justice social work report outlined an alternative to custody that would involve "intense supervision" and attending a course for sex offenders.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Nicolson said she took account of everything in the report and all that had been said on Nicoll's behalf.

She told the accused: "The jury convicted you on very powerful evidence of two charges.

"The first one (involving the younger victim) was particularly serious, not only because of the nature of the act itself but because of the profound harm it caused to the complainer.

"That harm was abundantly clear from his evidence and also from the victim impact statement.

"I don't imagine you would have realised at the time just how dreadful the consequences of your behaviour would be.

"I'm particularly aware of the significant consequences to you and your family of a custodial sentence, but I have concluded that the first offence is of such gravity that the only disposal that can be made is a custodial one.

"It will be moderated by the fact that the offending happened when you were a young person and it was some years ago."

Nicoll was also put on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.